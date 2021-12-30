Local Music Spotlight: Jason Perry releases ‘joyous and exuberant’ EP ‘Picnic Before the Apocalypse’

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

Jason Perry wasn’t always a musician, at least in a professional sense. He first moved to Spokane to pursue work in marketing, a period he characterized as the setting in of “reality” after college and a year living in a van.

But “reality” didn’t turn out to be Perry’s forte, at least not if reality meant settling into a dead-end job and eschewing a passion and talent for the musical arts. It only took a few years for him to see that music “was not only more enjoyable, it was just so much more real” than “reality.”

“It became pretty immediately apparent that I could do the real world, but it was distasteful,” Perry said. He practiced hard and eventually made music his full-time job.

Which leads us to today, or a couple of weeks ago, when Perry released his first solo (and second overall) EP: “Picnic Before the Apocalypse.” It’s a record which, though largely based in the sounds of Americana, conveys a wide spectrum of emotions and sounds acquired through years of across-the-board listening and study.

Or, as Perry put it, “it’s an optimistic confrontation with the inescapable pains of existence. So, it’s joyous. And it’s exuberant. But it’s also having that stance in front of some very sincere strife.”

That it tackles so significant a subject and comes off with such ease is no small miracle. Perry’s songwriting stands strong amid painful existences, but it also has a lovely, airy texture to it. The opening track, “Somethin’ for You,” feels like a jaunt through the park on a crisp spring day. These songs covey themselves in the feelings they produce.

Though it maintains the palette of an Americana track, “Crooked Thoughts” pulls heavily from neo soul influences. It also diverges from some of Perry’s typical songwriting structures: “ ‘Crooked Thoughts’ doesn’t have a resolution,” he said.

“A lot of times when I write a song that is sad, or is confronting something sad, there will be truth or a lesson learned. But ‘Crooked Thoughts’ is an open wound.”

It listens like one, too; it slows down, and Perry’s voice seems to lean back into the concession that “I thought you were the one.” The power in the track comes from its sprinkling of imagery; dying flowers and cities populate the listener’s imagination, a visible background to the track’s narrative.

With the EP’s final and title track, “Picnic Before the Apocalypse,” that imagery comes to the forefront. The song takes many of the record’s earlier tendencies and distills them into a powerful, essential piece.

The guitar that drove the four preceding tracks occupies the whole sonic space, full and vibrant. There is a distinct narrative, filled with images both charming and concerning.

“I got really interested in making the acoustic guitar sound like a complete instrument,” Perry said, “in much the way that a piano often does.” The wandering, finger-picked lines achieve that effect, and Perry’s voice, filled with both sincerity and wry humor, accompanies it smoothly.

It’s a wonderful little image to behold: a picnic as the world crumbles around you. Perry sings about “the vultures” and “the inevitable” and other apocalyptic images with shocking calm. His point is a believable one: “If we lean in / this last moment could last forever.” Realistically, it can’t, but as Perry has shown, this “reality” thing isn’t much to fuss about.

From its juxtaposition of calm picnic vibes and world-wrenching crisis, “Picnic Before the Apocalypse” captures something particular about the past few years, and those to come. Much like the famous meme of a cartoon dog in a burning house saying “this is fine” (just Google “this is fine”), we see at once the necessity and the absurdity of this disposition.

Maybe the base conditions aren’t fine, but with that wonderful person by our side, at a picnic on the lawn, we can make something more than fine out of this time.

Perry is a solo musician, the leader of funk quartet the Jason Perry Band and a founding member of Evergreen Afrodub Orchestra. His new solo EP “Picnic Before the Apocalypse” is out now on all platforms.

Perry performs at 9 p.m. Friday at 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., in Sandpoint. Info: (208) 263-5673. For more updates, follow him on Instagram @PerryShenanigans.

Julien A. Luebbers can be reached at julien.luebbers@gmail.com.