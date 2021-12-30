Prep roundup: University boys win Phoenix tourney; Gabrielle Wilson lifts Central Valley girls over Sunnyside

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 70, Whitney (Calif.) 54: Jeremiah Sibley hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Titans (6-3) beat the Wildcats (11-3) in the Phoenix Cactus Jam championship game in Phoenix. Timmy Brumlett added 16 points for U-Hi.

West Valley 56, Toppenish 53: Jackson Harty scored 18 points and the host Eagles (8-1) beat the Wildcats (7-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic.

St. George’s 65, East Valley 55: Tanner Watkins scored 20 points, Mason Zarlingo added 14 and the Dragons (4-5) beat the Knights (3-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Luke Holecek led EV with 23 points.

Pullman 75, Northwest Christian 49: Jaedyn Brown scored 23 points and the Greyhounds (8-1) beat the Crusaders (5-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Avi West led Northwest Christian with 22 points.

Liberty 61, Cashmere 37: Colton Marsh scored 17 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 12 and the Lancers (7-2) beat the Bulldogs (2-8) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Evan Pheasant led Cashmere with 14 points.

Davenport 61, Colville 56: Brenick Soliday scored 23 points, Tennessee Rainwater added 21 and the Gorillas (8-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (8-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Rhett Foulks led Colville with 25 points.

Lakeside 55, Rogers 40: The Eagles (5-5) beat the Pirates (0-8) in the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Lapwai 81, Lewiston 68: The Wildcats (9-0) beat the Bengals (6-1) in the title game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.

Clarkston 67, Moscow 54: Xavier Santana scored 27 points and the Bantams (5-3) beat the Bears (5-4) in the third-place game at the Avista Holiday Classic. Jamari Simpson led Moscow with 15 points.

Lake City 49, Bishop Kelly 42: The visiting Timberwolves (10-0) beat the Knights (6-3) in a nonleague game.

Coeur d’Alene 40, Meridian (Idaho) 29: The Vikings (7-2) beat the Warriors (4-4) in a nonleague game.

Eagle 58, Post Falls 40: The Mustangs (7-2) beat the visiting Trojans (3-7) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 51, Sunnyside 49: Gabrielle Wilson drove the length of the court with 4 seconds left for the go-ahead layin and the Bears (5-4) beat the Grizzlies (3-4) in the Moses Lake Mixer at Moses Lake HS. Wilson led CV with 16 points.

Mead 61, Eisenhower 47: Alicia Suggs and Olivia Moore scored 15 points apiece and the Panthers (9-0) beat the Cadets (7-3) in the Moses Lake Mixer at Moses Lake HS. Teryn Gardner added 10 points for Mead. Analyssa Maldonado led Eisenhower with 15 points.

Gonzaga Prep 55, Moses Lake 45: Lucy Lynn scored 29 points and the Bullpups (7-2) beat the host Chiefs (2-5) at the Moses Lake Mixer.

Mt. Spokane 51, Lakeside 31: Whitney Browning and Destiny Kamalu-Vargas scored 11 points apiece and the Wildcats (2-4) beat the Eagles (6-5) in a nonleague game. Allison Nelson added 10 points for Mt. Spokane. Macy Cummings led Lakeside with eight points.

Liberty 59, West Valley 56: Teagan Colvin scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, Ellie Denny added 18 points and the Lancers (9-0) beat the host Eagles (7-1) at the Eagle Holiday Tournament. Aliyah Henry scored 21 points and Chloe DeHaro added 16 for WV.

Toppenish 74, East Valley 32: Alvina Meninick scored 15 points and the Wildcats (5-2) beat the Knights (0-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Willow Burrill led East Valley with 22 points.

Colville 51, Pullman 29: McKenna Reggear scored 23 points and the Crimson Hawks (8-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-8) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Elise McDougle led Pullman with 13 points.

Riverside 61, Rogers 40: Aquinna Riggles scored 19 points, Sam Riggles added 15 and the Rams (2-5) beat the Pirates (0-8) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jalayla Brown led Rogers with 17 points and Sydney Vining added 11.

Colfax 58, Medical Lake 28: Asher Cai scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Cardinals (5-3) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 10 points.

Mabton 65, Davenport 41: Alana Zavala scored 18 points and the Vikings (4-5) beat the Gorillas (3-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Lena Waters scored 14 points and Clare Lathrop had 12 to lead Davenport.

Timberlake 68, Ephrata 47: Jenna Chase scored 22 points and the Tigers (7-1) beat Ephrata (1-4), also the Tigers, in the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Post Falls 56, Lewiston 48: The Trojans (12-2) beat the Bengals (7-5) in the championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Clarkston 55, Moscow 35: Kendall Wallace scored 24 points and the Bantams (6-3) beat the Bears (3-9) in a consolation game at the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Sandpoint 20, Columbia (Idaho) 16: Aliya Strock scored seven points, Daylee Driggs had six and the Bulldogs (6-5) beat the Wildcats (7-4) in a defensive struggle at the Boise Holiday Tournament at Borah HS.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 32, Waterville 27: Mimi Isaak scored 18 points and the visiting Warriors (3-2) beat the Shockers (7-2) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Winter Cup: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Nolan Crosby (113) and Jerom Liljenquist (195) earned wins to help Mt. Spokane place third (12.5 points) at Hanford HS.

East Valley finished eighth and Reardan was ninth in the 18-team tournament.

Freeman Winter Classic: Caleb Burbank (113), Tyler Walker (126) and Q’veli Quintanilla (152) won their weight classes and the University Titans took the team title (215 points) at Freeman HS.

Lakeside (142) placed third, Riverside (128) fourth and West Valley (108.5) fifth in the 14-team tournament.