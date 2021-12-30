The year in music: Top 10 albums of 2021 include Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Eric Church

By Sophia McFarland and Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

As 2022 approaches, we are reflecting on a year of inconsistency, but the constant of new music releases and familiar faces topping charts inspired hope. As we await the Grammy Awards in January, here are our top 10 albums of 2021:

1. Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” is the album of the year, no doubt about it. The 19-year-old’s record had the most successful opening week for an album by a female artist in global Spotify history, with roughly 385 million streams. Inspired by the writing of mentor Taylor Swift, Rodrigo touched the heart of teenagers with her hard-hitting lyrics.

Songs like “Traitor” and “Favorite Crime” tell the story of her breakup that all can relate. Rodrigo brought back Paramore-style pop-punk in songs like “Good 4 U” and “Brutal” and achieved pop perfection with ballads like “Hope Ur Okay” and “Driver’s License.” With the release of “Sour,” Rodrigo promises to become a major icon in the music industry very soon.

2. Silk Sonic, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

In a collaboration made for success, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic” intertwines music of modern day with the sounds of the 1970s for an R&B album of Hollywood glamour, excellent vocals from both artists and a diverse and sleek production filled with an orchestra that modern music seems to be missing, bass and drums that add a toe-tapping funk and soothing harmonies that all complement each other perfectly.

3. Adele, “30”

In her return, Adele’s strong and soothing voice continues to sound amazing in “30.” The ballad songs and stories of the many trials of love and lust she’s famous for return with her, but more poppy tunes also appear in the best way possible. With controlling melodies as well as a standout orchestra and piano in the mix, the album sounds like an instant classic.

4. Lil Nas X, “Montero”

Have you turned on the radio recently? If the answer is yes, you know Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” singer used TikTok to gain anticipation for his 2021 album “Montero” and harnessed stereotypes and hate surrounding his sexuality to produce an unforgettable record. The album promotes important messages like learning to tap into your uniqueness masked under pop production.

5. Kanye West, “Donda”

Kanye West fans waited years for him to release music similar to his “old stuff.” In prime West fashion, he announced a date for his new album to debut only for no new music to touch streaming platforms.

Weeks later, fans were rewarded with West’s 10th album, the 32-track “Donda.” He delivered with collaborations from Jay-Z, the Weeknd and Playboi Carti. West returned with classic verses and auto-tuned singing over beautiful piano, a masterpiece his fans had waited on for too long.

6. Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled and Icy”

“Scaled and Icy” may divide the Twenty One Pilots fan base with its more upbeat and poppy hip-hop sound, but underneath the layer of happy synths, trumpets, guitar and Josh Dun’s drumming abilities, Tyler Joseph’s lyrics continue to shine with less than happy-go-lucky analogies of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, which seems to go against what the sound of the album may insinuate along with the high points and the sense of hope.

7. Kacey Musgraves, “Star Crossed”

Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” was exactly what country music needed: a strong female album with beautiful lyricism. Musgraves’ album recounted her very public divorce and provided an outlet for all women to relate to.

She tackles stereotypes of women in relationships and lets the public know that “she is more than justified” to move on. Her soft voice over traditional instrumentals lets her step out of the box of the music she’s expected to produce. She takes a strong stand in “Star Crossed” and deserves recognition for the masterpiece that this album is.

8. Kaleo, “Surface Sounds”

After almost five years, Kaleo has returned with the blues, rock and acoustic music that made 2016’s “A/B” a hit. The Icelandic band takes its inspirations from the American South and classic rock, and the themes did not falter in “Surface Sounds,” with diverse backing vocals and intense guitar riffs that sound right out of the 1970s.

Jökull Júlíusson vocals are deep and raspy one moment and beautiful falsetto the next. Kaleo is set to headline Knitting Factory on Feb. 26, so listen now in advance.

9. Parker McCollum, “Gold Chain Cowboy”

Parker McCollum takes country back to where it belongs in “Gold Chain Cowboy” with story-telling lyrics of love and the heartaches that come with it, excellent guitar riffs and a lap steel guitar that adds to the 1990s country sound that has been lost as pop country. And now that multiple tracks have entered radio, I hope McCollum continues to remind listeners how good Texas country can be.

10. Eric Church, “Heart and Soul”

With his double album “Heart and Soul,” Eric Church continues to mix rock, country and his emotion-filled voice to tell stories of lifestyle, love, lust, heartbreak, old memories and problems in society often ignored by country. Church poured his “heart and soul” into these songs with much diversity.

Sophia McFarland and Jordan Tolley-Turner were high school summer interns. McFarland is a junior at Gonzaga Prep and Tolley-Turner a junior at Shadle Park.