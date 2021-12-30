What’s Worth Watching: Harry Potter 20th anniversary, ‘Anxious People,’ ‘Lost Daughter’ and ‘Queer Eye’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among other stars from the Harry Potter films, return to Hogwarts for an evening of memories from the magical series, from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” through every adventure in between. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday.

“Anxious People” (2021)

Based on Fredrik Backman’s novel of the same name, “Anxious People” follows a bank robber who stumbles into holding a group of apartment rental hopefuls (lovable idiots) hostage in the middle of an open house. The situation intensifies as investigators from Stockholm and internal squabbles threaten the local police investigation. As the story unfolds, relationships are tested, and life-long friendships are made. “Anxious People” is available on Netflix.

“The Lost Daughter” (2021)

In this adaptation of Italian author Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, Leda (Olivia Colman) finds her solo vacation turned upside down as her obsession with another family on holiday continues to turn up dark memories. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, the film also features Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard.“The Lost Daughter” is available on Netflix.

“Queer Eye” (2021)

Food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown head to Texas to take on their sixth season of this tearjerker series. “Queer Eye” is available on Netflix.