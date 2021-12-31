Driver dies after colliding with semi on I-90 east of Spokane

Staff reports

A Kennewick woman is dead after she lost control of her car on Interstate 90 Friday morning and collided with a semitruck.

Angela Kondratyuk, 28, was eastbound in a Toyota Avalon about 4 miles west of Spokane when she lost control about 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. Her car spun out and came to a stop between the lanes. Shahed Mahmood, 47, of North Port, Florida, was driving a Freightliner semi, also eastbound, and was unable to stop in time. The Toyota became wedged under the semi in the collision, and both vehicles came to rest in the median, WSP said.

Fire crews extricated Kondratyuk from her car, and she was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she later died. Mahmood was not injured in the crash, according to a WSP news release.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. WSP said the cause of the crash was driving too fast for conditions.