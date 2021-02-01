Curley does well

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Mr. and Mrs. Kiser had a letter in the paper praising Editor Rob Curley (“A shining jewel”) for his sage column about the First Amendment to the Constitution. I agree with all their well-chosen comments. The paper is great under his leadership, keep up the good work. Incidentally, as Mr. Curley noted, the First Amendment guarantees “the right of the people peacefully to assemble” not break windows, not smash doors or hurt people.

A second topic I would like to address is the misunderstanding about the Pennsylvania election. A Democratic congressman from that state berated his colleagues for the cries of fraud. He stated that every congressperson from Pennsylvania received more votes than DJ Trump did. I checked our three Republican Congress members to see if it is the same in Washington. CMR received a 61% margin in the Fifth District while Trump’s margin was only 53%, 3rd District congresswoman 56% - Trump 50%, 4th District congressman 66% - Trump 58%.

The conclusion is Mr. Trump lost because his actions were not as popular as other Republicans. Another indication of Trump’s problem is the fact the Republicans picked off some congressional seats to increase their membership in the House indicating the Republican Party is more popular than the former president.

Dave Daugharty

