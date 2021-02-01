Dorothy Dean presents: Smoothie has us eating cake – and vegetables, too

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

On Wednesday, we honor the classic springtime dessert that has us enjoying our cake – and veggies, too: I’m talking about carrot cake.

Moist and delicious, this popular confection is full of cozy spices and speckled with nuts, pineapple, coconut and carrots.

And on National Carrot Cake Day, observed annually on Feb. 3, carrot cake is a must.

But put down that fork because this version calls for a straw.

That’s right, we are taking all the familiar flavors of carrot cake and blending them into a luscious and healthy smoothie.

It’s a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without the guilt. Made with wholesome ingredients that takes just minutes to make, it’s perfect for breakfast, post-workout or as a refreshing treat that can be taken on the go.

Using a blender, carrots, banana, pineapple, shredded coconut, Greek yogurt, milk and nuts are mixed with warm spices like vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, as well as ice.

Creamy and nutritious, this smoothie is deliciously reminiscent of carrot cake. And like the many versions of carrot cake, the options to customize this smoothie are endless.

Your favorite milk can be used along with your choice of walnuts or pecans or no nuts at all.

Plain or vanilla yogurt works, and the spices can be adjusted to your liking. For a kick of protein, add nut butter or a scoop of protein powder. Need more sweetness? Drizzle in maple syrup or honey, or throw in a Medjool date.

And if you don’t have a high-powdered blender, grate your carrots before adding them so they blend smoothly.

Carrot Cake Smoothie

½ carrot, chopped (about ½ cup)

1 banana

¼ cup pineapple

¼ cup shredded or flaked coconut

¼ cup Greek yogurt, plain or vanilla

½ cup milk of choice

1 tablespoon walnuts or pecans

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of salt

½ cup ice cubes

Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender and mix until smooth.

Garnish with shredded carrot, shredded coconut, walnuts or a sprinkle of cinnamon, if desired.

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.