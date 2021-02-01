Gonzaga, Duke line up Nov. 26 meeting in Las Vegas

Gonzaga and Duke have agreed to play next season on Nov. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The matchup of college basketball powers was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. A GU source confirmed the matchup, set for the day after Thanksgiving.

The Bulldogs knocked off then No. 1 Duke 89-87 in the 2018 Maui Invitational championship in the teams’ most recent meeting, marking the first win over a top-ranked team in GU history.

Duke won the first three series meetings. The Blue Devils pulled away for a 66-52 win in the 2015 Elite Eight in Houston and eventually won the national championship. Duke defeated Gonzaga 61-54 in 2006 and 76-41 in 2009 –the Zags’ lowest point total in 25 seasons – in games played at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils have won five national titles (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015) under coach Mike Krzyzewski. Duke (7-5, 5-3 ACC) dropped out of the AP Top 25 a few weeks ago, snapping a streak of 91 weeks in the poll.

Gonzaga (17-0) has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll every week this season.

Duke has commitments from top 10 recruits Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin in the 2021 class. Banchero, a 6-foot-9 forward from Seattle’s O’Dea High, is ranked No. 2 by 247sports. He had Gonzaga in his final six.

Griffin, a 6-7 forward from White Plains, New York, is rated No. 7.

Duke is a major addition to Gonzaga’s already impressive nonconference schedule next season. The Zags will play in the Empire Classic on Nov. 18-19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The other three teams are Louisville, Oklahoma State and Providence.

Gonzaga’s games this season against Texas, Texas Tech, Arizona and Washington have all been moved onto next year’s schedule. The Zags will visit Texas and entertain Arizona and UW. They’ll face Texas Tech in Phoenix.