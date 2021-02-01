Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs on top 20 for Wooden Award

Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert, sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman point guard Jalen Suggs have been named to the Wooden Award’s late-season top 20.

The Wooden Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Kispert is the top scorer in the WCC at 20.2 points, followed by Timme at 18.7. Timme leads the conference in field-goal percentage (62.1), followed by Kispert (57.7). The two have scored in double figures in 16 of 17 games.

Suggs is shooting 51.4% from the field, averages 13.5 points and paces the WCC in steals at 2.3.

Gonzaga is the only program with three players on the list. Illinois (Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn) and Villanova (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie) each have two. The Pac-12 has one representative: USC freshman Evan Mobley.

There are four freshmen, six sophomores, six juniors and four seniors on the list.

Gonzaga’s Kispert, Timme, Suggs and Joel Ayayi were on the 50-player preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, awarded to nation’s best player.