Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs earn WCC weekly honors

Gonzaga swept WCC player of the week honors for the seventh time in 10 weeks.

Sophomore forward Drew Timme was named player of the week and Jalen Suggs collected his seventh conference freshman of the week honor.

Timme made 15 of 22 shots and scored 40 points in victories over San Diego and Pepperdine. He was 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and grabbed 13 rebounds. He ranks first in the WCC in field-goal percentage (62%), second in scoring (18.7) and fifth in rebounding (6.9).

Timme also won WCC honors on Nov. 30 after GU opened the season with wins over Kansas and Auburn. Gonzaga players have won eight of the 10 weekly awards.

Suggs had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win over San Diego. He was limited to 17 minutes by foul trouble against Pepperdine and finished with five rebounds and four points. He leads the WCC in steals (2.3) and is fifth in assists (4.5).

Suggs was named player and freshman of the week Dec. 21.