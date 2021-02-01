No. 1 Gonzaga’s home game Thursday vs. Loyola Marymount postponed

Gonzaga is working to fill two openings this week on its men’s basketball schedule.

Loyola Marymount has postponed its Thursday game against No. 1 Gonzaga due to COVID-19 protocols in LMU’s program. Santa Clara announced last week the postponement of Saturday’s game against the Zags at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags are attempting to line up replacement games. West Coast Conference options probably take priority, but Santa Clara, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s and LMU are on COVID-19 pauses and have postponed games this week.

Pacific could be a potential option for Thursday. The Tigers visit San Diego on Saturday, but Thursday’s home game versus San Francisco has been postponed. Three of Pacific’s past four games have been postponed since the Tigers’ 95-49 loss to Gonzaga in Spokane on Jan. 23. The teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 25 in Stockton.

GU coach Mark Few has said he’d be willing to add a quality nonconference matchup should dates become available.

Gonzaga and No. 5 Houston (15-1) were deep into negotiations to play this weekend in Salt Lake City, but it fell through Monday morning and won’t happen unless there’s a change of heart, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Houston is scheduled to play East Carolina on Wednesday and South Florida the following Wednesday.

The Zags’ next scheduled game currently is Thursday, Feb. 11, at Santa Clara.