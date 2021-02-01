No. 1 Gonzaga’s home game Thursday vs. Loyola Marymount postponed
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 1, 2021
Gonzaga is working to fill two openings this week on its men’s basketball schedule.
Loyola Marymount has postponed its Thursday game against No. 1 Gonzaga due to COVID-19 protocols in LMU’s program. Santa Clara announced last week the postponement of Saturday’s game against the Zags at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Zags are attempting to line up replacement games. West Coast Conference options probably take priority, but Santa Clara, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s and LMU are on COVID-19 pauses and have postponed games this week.
Pacific could be a potential option for Thursday. The Tigers visit San Diego on Saturday, but Thursday’s home game versus San Francisco has been postponed. Three of Pacific’s past four games have been postponed since the Tigers’ 95-49 loss to Gonzaga in Spokane on Jan. 23. The teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 25 in Stockton.
GU coach Mark Few has said he’d be willing to add a quality nonconference matchup should dates become available.
Gonzaga and No. 5 Houston (15-1) were deep into negotiations to play this weekend in Salt Lake City, but it fell through Monday morning and won’t happen unless there’s a change of heart, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.
Houston is scheduled to play East Carolina on Wednesday and South Florida the following Wednesday.
The Zags’ next scheduled game currently is Thursday, Feb. 11, at Santa Clara.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.