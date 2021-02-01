Paw Print Genetics launches 46 new tests for inherited diseases, traits in dogs

A Spokane genetic diagnostic company has launched 46 new disease and trait tests for canines.

Paw Print Genetics, a division of Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., developed the 44 canine inherited disease tests and two trait tests in its Spokane-based laboratory. The addition includes tests for Labrador retrievers, beagles and collies, among other breeds.

“We are very excited to provide these tests to our customer community of breeders, veterinarians and dog owners,” Lisa Shaffer, chief executive of Paw Print Genetics , said in a statement. “By offering the largest menu of tests available, Paw Print Genetics continues to be the leading provider of testing for genetic conditions in dogs.

“With our staff of geneticists and veterinarians, we provide genetic counseling services to fully support our customers in their testing.”

Paw Print Genetics offers 300 tests for more than 350 dog breeds.

Genetic Veterinary Services, founded in 2012, provides diagnostic health testing for dogs, cats and birds through four brands: Paw Print Genetics, Canine HealthCheck, CatScan and AvianDx.

Genetic Veterinary Services was named to Inc. magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S. in 2020. Companies on the Inc. 5000 list achieved an average three-year growth in revenue of more than 500%.