Water main break in front of Rocket Market closes a portion of 43rd Avenue

A water main broke Monday morning causing a portion of 43rd Avenue on Spokane’s South Hill to close and causing the road to flood.

The 6-inch cast iron water main was installed in 1939, said Marlene Feist, from the City of Spokane Public Works Department.

Water main breaks are more common in the winter due to fluctuating temperatures, Feist said.

As of 10 a.m. the road was closed from Hatch to Scott streets. The flooding was located primarily in front of Rocket Market.

Several homes directly around the intersection were without water Monday morning but Feist said water should be back on later this afternoon.

Crews on scene said they likely will be working the rest of the day to fix the break .