Man shot and killed near Waitts Lake in Stevens County; suspect in custody

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near Waitts Lake, and a suspect was arrested, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:30 p.m. deputies received a report of a shooting in the area, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies found a man, later identified as Christopher Bell, with a gunshot wound to his head at the scene.

The man was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died.

Ryan Gilliard, 44, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into the Stevens County Jail. Gilliard had a series of domestic violence protection orders taken out against him starting in 2013, with about half of the requests granted.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.