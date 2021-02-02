The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 43° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man shot and killed near Waitts Lake in Stevens County; suspect in custody

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 2, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near Waitts Lake, and a suspect was arrested, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:30 p.m. deputies received a report of a shooting in the area, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies found a man, later identified as Christopher Bell, with a gunshot wound to his head at the scene. 

The man was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died. 

Ryan Gilliard, 44, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into the Stevens County Jail. Gilliard had a series of domestic violence protection orders taken out against him starting in 2013, with about half of the requests granted. 

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety