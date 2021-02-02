Man suspected of killing, dismembering Othello women could be deported

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making the way to detain an Othello man suspected of killing two women and leaving their body parts in an abandoned car, according to a statement from the agency.

“We’re not looking to take him from local custody and deport him to another country,” said Tanya Roman, spokesman for the northwest region of ICE. “We’re saying, if local custody is going to release him or after he finishes a prison sentence we want the opportunity to pick him up, whether that’s tomorrow or 50 years from now.”

Whether Nava-Garibay is ever deported will be determined by a judge, not ICE, Roman said, though ICE will detain him as he goes through proceedings related to his living in the country whenever he is released from jail or prison.

Adams County deputies say Mauricio Nava-Garibay, 28, confessed to killing 57-year-old Dora Martinez and her 30-year-old relative Guadalupe Martinez last Thursday, according to probable cause documents.

Nava-Garibay told deputies that Dora Martinez, his girlfriend, had hit him in the face during an argument, according to court documents.

A few minutes later, he told her he had a gift for her in the garage. There, he said he stabbed and strangled her before beating Guadalupe Martinez and cutting her throat, according to court documents.

Deputies found their remains about 3 miles from Dora Martinez’s house in the cabin and trunk of the abandoned 2014 Honda Accord registered to her, the documents say.

Nava-Garibay is a citizen of Mexico who is in the United States illegally, according to the statement. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with Adams County Jail, where Nava-Garibay is being held.

The detainer is a request for the jail to hold Nava-Garibay 48 hours after he would otherwise be released, whether he posts bail, prosecutors drop charges against him or after a finding of guilt or innocence.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to further explain immigration detainers.