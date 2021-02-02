The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Montana authorities searching for Spokane woman who may have been kidnapped

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 2, 2021

Korrine Peterson of Spokane was reportedly taken to Lake County, Montana against her will on Feb. 1 by her boyfriend John Monday. Deputies have been unable to locate them. (Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A search is underway for a Spokane resident who may have been taken to an area near Flathead Lake in Montana against her will on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Lake County 911 in Montana received a report that Korrine Peterson of Spokane had been kidnapped by her boyfriend, John Monday, also of Spokane, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair was reported to be in a remote area of western Lake County, possibly the Irvine Flats area, according to the sheriff’s office. They were traveling in a red two-door car but deputies have no information on the license plate or make and model of the car. 

Deputies said they did extensive searches of county roads in the area but were unable to locate them.  

Anyone who sees Monday or Peterson should call 911 with their location, the sheriff’s office said. 

