Panhandle Health Board members incorrectly listed
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 2, 2021
A story on page A11 of Friday’s newspaper about the Panhandle Health Board voting to extend a mask mandate incorrectly listed a member who voted against extending the mandate. Walt Kirby no longer serves on the board. New Panhandle Health Board member Tim Bertling voted against the mandate at a meeting on Thursday.
