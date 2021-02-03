100 years ago in Spokane: The city’s Irish population was urged to give to hungry ‘widows and orphans’ of the old country

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

An ad in the Spokane Daily Chronicle appealed directly to “Ye Sons and Daughters of Erin.”

It implored people to donate money to relieve famine and suffering in Ireland.

“Citizens of this great republic, your motherland is calling to you; your kith and kin are being overwhelmed with disaster across the seas. Famished hands are being held out to you in piteous supplication. … Give to the limit of your ability; and in giving the widows and orphans of Ireland bless you.”

It was signed by a Spokane group called Irish Relief Appeal, a nonpartisan, nonsectarian group whose chairman was Mayor Charles A. Fleming. Ireland was enmeshed in a conflict with Britain over independence.

A mass meeting was planned by the group later in the week.

From the police beat: Anton “Andy” Anderson earned the title of most-arrested man in Spokane when he was nabbed for the 68th time.

His 68th arrest strayed from his previous pattern. The other 67 were on liquor and vagrancy charges. This one was for possession of cocaine and morphine.

Andy was in serious trouble, because in his last court appearance, he promised never to stray from the straight and narrow. Based on that promise, the judge suspended his six-month jail sentence. Now Andy was scheduled for court again – with the same judge.

Also on this date

1913: Rosa Parks, a Black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on an Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born in Tuskegee.