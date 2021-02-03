Gonzaga-Pacific key matchup: Daniss Jenkins gets second chance at Zags

Pacific and sophomore guard Daniss Jenkins get another shot at Gonzaga after getting blown out 95-49 in Spokane on Jan. 23.

Jenkins had a nice night with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, but most of his scoring came after the Tigers slipped into a big deficit early. The Dallas native committed five turnovers.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Jenkins has been a consistent scorer, reaching double figures in eight of nine games. He does the majority of his damage in the midrange and with dribble penetration. He’s shooting 47% inside the arc and he’s made just six 3-pointers.

Joel Ayayi opened up guarding Jenkins, who saw a variety of defenders with GU switching on screens. The Tigers could tweak their starting lineup after senior guard Justin Moore came off the bench with his best game of the season – 18 points and four assists – in a double-overtime loss to BYU last Saturday.

Jenkins had 13 points, two boards and two assists in 47 minutes against the Cougars.