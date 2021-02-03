Molina Healthcare partners with family services to help at-risk mothers

Hundreds of care packages recently were sent out statewide to support at-risk mothers and their families, with the bags holding pandemic safety items and pamphlets.

Molina Healthcare partnered with Family Education & Support Services by donating 750 care packages. Family Education works to help mothers by providing home visitation support through the Parent-Child Assistance Program, a service offered in Spokane.

The care packages were designed to help mothers stay healthy during the continuing pandemic. Each bag has personal protective equipment along with information on mental health, substance use disorder and resources available to families during emergencies. Molina also assembled masks, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer kit.

PCAP, in 15 sites across the state, is an intensive case management model that services more than 1,400 families in Washington. PCAP goals are to help mothers with substance use disorders to build and maintain healthy, independent and substance-free lives and prevent future births of alcohol- and drug-exposed children.

When a home visitation isn’t possible due to homelessness or nonconsenting household members, case managers may meet with clients elsewhere in their communities, the PCAP website says.

Jodi Osinski, clinical supervisor for PCAP New Horizon Care Centers in Spokane, said about 10 of the Molina bags were received here. As local PCAP case workers are able to contact people, they’ll be distributed in future weeks to mothers who receive assistance.

Each small bag includes five compact, one-use thermometers along with other safety items and informational pamphlets, she said.

“It’s very helpful,” Osinski said. “It’s difficult to do what we do with distancing requirements now, but this will make it better for us, as well as making sure the clients are safe. We’re doing everything by CDC guidelines, but we’ll get them out. These thermometers will be great for our homeless population.”

Shelly Willis, executive director at Family Education & Support Services, credited Molina’s focus on families.

“Their support will enable us to reach and retain a fragile population of mothers impacted by addiction and provide critical resources to help ensure family well-being,” Willis said in a news release.