The Weeknd announces 2022 date at the Spokane Arena

Award-winning singer-songwriter the Weeknd has announced new cities on his “The After Hours Tour” following the release of his latest Billboard No. 1 album, “After Hours,” and one of those cities in 2022 is Spokane.

Toronto native the Weeknd, birth name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has scheduled a tour stop at the Spokane Arena on April 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at ticketswest.com.

Before his tour kickoff, the Weeknd is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are performing the national anthem.)

“After Hours’ ” top hit “Blinding Lights” was 2020’s most-streamed track on Spotify and broke Billboard records for the most weeks spent in the top five (38 weeks and counting) and the top 10 (47 weeks and counting) on the Hot 100 among all titles in the chart’s 62-year history. It currently sits at No. 3.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Tour” will showcase state-of-the art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show, according to a news release from Live Nation, the producer of the Weeknd’s global tour.

The Weeknd’s hits also include “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It” (from “Fifty Shades of Grey”), “Love Me Harder” with Ariana Grande, “Starboy” with Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming” with Daft Punk, “Call Out My Name,” “Pray for Me” with Kendrick Lamar and “Heartless.”

With the addition of 39 new tour dates, the Weeknd also will release “The Highlights” on Friday. “The Highlights” isn’t a greatest-hits album but rather a compilation of some of the artist’s favorite work.

The 104-date tour will kick off on Jan. 14 in Vancouver, B.C., at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, with stops in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Spokane, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and more, before wrapping on Nov. 16 in London at the O2.