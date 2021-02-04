100 years ago in Spokane: A prohibition arrest for whisky — over 500 quarts of it

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

W.J. Miller of Spokane was convicted for having whiskey in his possession – and not just a dram or two.

Miller was arrested in Lincoln County with 504 quarts of whiskey in his truck.

Compounding his problems was the fact that he was drunk at the time of the arrest. His arrest also led to two bootlegging accomplices, both of whom were subsequently arrested near Wilbur with “14 or 15 sacks of whisky” in their possession.

From the music beat: A new musical group was being formed in Spokane: The Spokane Gibson Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra.

The Dunning Matthews Music Studios put out a call for all beginners or advanced players to join the orchestra.

The studio helpfully offered to sell Gibson instruments to all of those interested.

From the parks beat: Spokane parks officials approved a request to allow Indians to establish summer camps at Indian Canyon and other nearby camping spots.

“Indians are becoming fewer each year, and it is only right that we grant their wishes,” said Aubrey L. White, of the parks board.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1922: The first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.

1937: President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the highest court.

1993: President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.