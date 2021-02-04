Dara DeBast’s work featured at New Moon Art Gallery

Dara DeBast, who in the last year has returned to Spokane, is showing at New Moon Art Gallery this month in an exhibit titled “Inviting Love Back In,” and an oil-on-canvas work, “Sun Bird,” will be among her works on display.

Debast said in a news release that throughout her extensive travels in the last several years, she has struggled to find herself in a place where she could complete a new body of work, saying, “after settling back in Spokane in December of 2019, that creative spark has been reignited.

“I am resetting my internal compass by expressing a journey of self that pushes through isolation, loneliness, creative perseverance and a realization in the discovery of my own divinity and beauty that surrounds us all.”

Debast goes on to describe the inspiration for her work as “sacred geometry, nature, color, line, shape and various forms of abstraction. … My determination to reconnect with my muse will prove fruitful in works to come.”

“Inviting Love Back In” will also include the works of New Moon members, local jewelers and other “love”-themed works. New Moon Art Gallery’s hours are 12-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and the exhibit continues through Feb. 27.