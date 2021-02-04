Education notebook: EVSD to hold Zoom discussion on cyberbullying and ‘digital drama’

East Valley School District is hosting part three of its “Connected Caregivers: Keeping Kids Safe, Happy, and Healthy in a Digital Age,” a series on Zoom, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on cyberbullying and “digital drama.” The program is open to members of the community, parents and caregivers and includes additional resources focused on promoting a safe and positive digital life for students.

For more information or obtain the Zoom link, visit evsd.org/news/what_s_new/connected_caregivers_session_3.

St. George’s names MLK essay contest winners

St. George’s School’s Bella Buckner, sixth-grader, and Lila Rigsby, ninth-grader, are the winners of the school’s Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest held in January.

The essays were based on the MLK quote, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” Both students received $50, sponsored by the SGS Writing Center, and their essays will be published in the school’s student newspaper, The Round Table.

Paraeducator, custodial jobs open in SPS

Spokane Public Schools is hiring custodial and paraeducator substitutes. Positions start at $15.59 per hour and $13.69 respectively, with opportunity for full-time positions. Paid professional development offered to paraeducators. For more information or to apply, visit schooljobs.com/careers/spokaneschool.