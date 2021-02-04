Fox announces Valentine’s Day event, new dates for #IMomSoHard, Glenn Miller Orchestra

Event calendars were completely scrambled last year thanks to the coronavirus, and while the world is not yet back to normal, things are starting to look brighter as performances get rescheduled in Spokane.

First up, the Spokane Symphony will help make Valentine’s Day even sweeter during Valentine’s Day Dinner and Serenade, which features dinner for two and music.

Dinner will be provided by Beacon Hill Catering. The heat-and-serve meal will be available to pick up at the Fox’s Sprague Avenue box office door from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 14. Visit spokanesymphony.org before Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. to order a meal. Patrons also have the option to add a bottle of red or white wine from Barrister Winery to their order.

The dinner includes a 12-minute video performance from symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski and pianist Archie Chen. The duo will perform three pieces, including Jules Massenet’s “Meditation From Thais” and Vittorio Monti’s “Czardas.” The video, which will be emailed at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, is the purchaser’s to keep and can be played as many times as they’d like.

The dinner for two and serenade is $60, plus the cost of wine ($21-$23). The serenade without a meal is $10.

For a chance to attend the serenade filming Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fox with your valentine, go to the Spokane Symphony’s Facebook page and like the post about this contest. Then leave a comment sharing “the most endearing thing about your sweetheart.”

On Sept. 16, comediennes and mothers Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley will bring #IMOMSOHARD to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. This event was originally scheduled for March 25. During the show, the duo will share the good, bad and funny about motherhood, their friendship and more.

Tickets are $49.75-$134.75 through foxtheaterspokane.org.

Finally, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has rescheduled its Spokane concert for March 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $56, $67 and $78 through foxtheaterspokane.org. Anyone with a ticket for a previous performance date is encouraged to hold onto it, as it will be valid for the 2022 date. Refunds will be available through Sept. 30 to those unable to attend the new date.

Questions should be directed to foxtickets@foxtheaterspokane.com and (509) 624-1200. The box office is closed for in-person visits, but emails and call will be returned as soon as possible.