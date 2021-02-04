Gonzaga recruiting targets Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis semifinalists for prep player of year

Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis, prep standouts at the top of Gonzaga’s recruiting list, are among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year award.

Holmgren, a 7-foot, 195-pound forward from Minneapolis, is rated No. 1 by 247sports and ESPN in the 2021 class. Gonzaga is favored to land the versatile Holmgren by five 247sports recruiting analysts in their crystal ball projections.

Holmgren played with Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs at Minnehaha Academy and Grassroots Sizzle on the AAU circuit. Suggs was one of five finalists for the 2020 award.

Sallis, a 6-5 combo guard from Omaha, Nebraska, is rated No. 6 by 247sports and No. 13 by ESPN. Gonzaga is a slight favorite (53.8%) over Kentucky (46.2) to land Sallis, according to 247sports’ projections.

Two players recruited by Gonzaga who committed elsewhere made the final 10. Paolo Banchero, a forward at O’Dea High in Seattle, will play for Duke. Caleb Houstan, a forward at Montverde Academy in Florida, has committed to Michigan.

Other semifinalists: Emoni Bates, Kennedy Chandler, J.D. Davison, Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy and Jabari Smith Jr. Bates and Duren are juniors and ranked 1-2 in the 2022 class.