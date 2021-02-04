The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  UW basketball

Jarod Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 4, 2021

Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas (2) shoots over Washington’s Hameir Wright (13) as Oregon State’s Roman Silva (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington on Thursday night.

Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12 Conference). Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets.

Roman Silva added 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting as the team went 32 of 65 for its highest-scoring game against a D-I opponent this season.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies (3-13, 2-9) with 22 points off the bench. Erik Stevenson added 14 points and Jamal Bey 13.

Lucas opened the game with a 3-pointer and Thompson had a four-point play on the next possession and the Beavers were off. A basket at the 13:26 by Alatishe made it 21-6.

Washington scored 11 straight, the first nine on 3-pointers, two by Tsohonis, to pull within four late in the half. Reichle made five free throws and a Lucas 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run to recapture OSU’s 15-point advantage.

It was 47-35 at the break and Washington never challenged in the second half. UW hit six free throws but missed its first five shots and trailed 65-41 after a Reichle 3-pointer barely 5 minutes in.

The Huskies made 20 of 22 free throws but were just 5 of 20 behind the arc against the conference’s best 3-point defense. Washington shot 45% on 23-of-51 shooting but had 14 fewer shots. The Beavers turned 14 turnovers into 20 points.

