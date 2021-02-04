Man suffers apparently life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley shooting; three detained

A man was hospitalized with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and three people were detained after a shooting Thursday in Spokane Valley, deputies say.

Spokane County sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Gregory said someone reported the shooting on the 1900 block of North Sullivan Road at around 3:35 p.m.

Deputies learned that five people had been in an argument, leading to the man being shot, Gregory said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, Gregory said.

A woman involved in the incident stayed at the scene, but the other three people there at the time of the shooting drove off, Gregory said.

Deputies eventually found the vehicle near Sullivan Road and Sprague Avenue and detained an adult and two juveniles who were inside. As of about 6:30 p.m., Gregory said he didn’t know whether the people had been arrested, though.

Gregory said all the people involved appeared to know each other.

No additional details were immediately available, including an update on the victim.