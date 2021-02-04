Pandemic projects: Lemons in winter: Cheney area resident builds 400-square-foot greenhouse

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Kevin Oldenburg enjoys fresh fruit.

One of his 44 acres on Clear Lake is devoted to growing delicious things. pears, plums, grapes and cherries thrive alongside blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and honeyberries.

His wife says he’s like Johnny Appleseed because wherever they’ve lived, he’s always planted food.

“I plant an orchard everywhere we go,” he said.

However, citrus fruit like lemons and Mandarin oranges don’t fare well in the Pacific Northwest. Even tomatoes failed to grow in the soil on their property.

But Oldenburg, a serial entrepreneur with a doctorate in biochemistry and current president of the Washington State Beekeepers Association, sees solutions where others might see problems.

He designed and built a 400-square-foot greenhouse.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and it seemed like it was a good time because you can’t really go anywhere, anyway,” Oldenburg said.

Originally, he looked at purchasing a premade structure, but they were too small for what he wanted.

“The bigger the greenhouse, the more efficient it is,” he explained. “When I calculated the cost it was half the price to do it myself.”

He knew he had the important things; space, a heat source, water and electricity. And plenty of time due to the pandemic.

First he poured the concrete pad and footings. Then came a foot of gravel and 6 inches of sand. For the flooring, he chose red-brick-colored pavers.

Pressure-treated wood framed the 20-foot-by-20-foot, 12-foot-high structure, and Oldenburg selected Solexx panels for their high transmissivity and high R-value.

“It lets in 90% of sunlight, but defuses it, so it won’t sunburn your plants,” he explained.

“I started in July and was done by the end of August. It was really hot here in the summer.”

The result?

“Now, I can grow warm-weather fruit like watermelon and cantaloupe, and I can finally grow tomatoes.”

He grinned.

“I love to eat fruit.”

But he can only eat so much, so this summer his wife and daughter began making jam to sell at farmers markets.

The product sells under the label “My Dad’s Jam.”

Meanwhile in the greenhouse, rows of growing tables await plant starts and seedlings. Currently, a small lemon tree and Mandarin orange tree thrive, and soon Oldenburg plans to add a blood orange tree. In the spring, melons and strawberries will find a home here.

Besides ramping up his growing game, the greenhouse has an additional benefit. On a recent clear, frigid day the outdoor temperature hovered at 28 degrees. The greenhouse temp? A balmy 70.

A pair of chairs nestles in the corner of the structure.

“When winter days are gloomy and cold, you can come into your greenhouse and sit someplace nice and green and warm,” said Oldenburg.