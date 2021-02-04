Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga takes on Pacific

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 WCC) visit the Pacific Tigers (5-4, 2-3) tonight at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on CBS Sports Network.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Corey Kispert (GU) 20.2 57.7 90.0
Daniss Jenkins (UP) 13.6 41.7 66.7
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.2 5.5 1.8
Jeremiah Bailey (UP) 7.1 5.1 2.0
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.6 1.1 27.2
Pierre Crockrell II (UP) 2.8 1.4 21.2

Team stats

  Gonzaga Pacific
Points 94.3 70.1
Points allowed 70.4 71.8
Field goal pct. 55.3 40.9
Rebounds 39.5 37.4
Assists 20.1 11.3
Blocks 3.1 3.8
Steals 8.5 6.6
Streak Won 17 Lost 3

Game preview

