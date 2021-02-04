Weathercatch: The world’s famous groundhog is giggling

By Nic Loyd and Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

January quietly yawned to a close this past Sunday, with Spokane finishing at nearly 6 degrees above average for the month since weather records began in 1882. What’s more, it ended as the 10th least snowiest January on record.

Only 3.5 inches of snow fell during the entire month, compared with the average amount of 12.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. In 2020, 7 inches fell on Jan. 10 alone.

Sure, we had plenty of precipitation this January, but the dearth of cold weather meant that much of it fell as rain.

And talk about an unseasonably warm finale: On Jan. 31, high temperatures climbed to 46 degrees in Spokane and Yakima and 56 degrees in Richland and Walla Walla.

Then, just two days later, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow without the traditional crowds present amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As many of us learned via livestream, he forecast six more weeks of winter weather after seeing his shadow.

While we’re not challenging the famous groundhog’s dedication to predicting the seasonal outlook as accurately as possible, we’d like to offer a more scientific perspective on what might be in store for the next few months.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-average temperatures and continued wet weather in the Pacific Northwest during February, March and April. A major driver of this outlook is a moderate La Niña that formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which typically shapes weather patterns favoring cold, precipitation-laden conditions throughout the Northwest.

You may recall the agency issued a similar outlook in November, December and January. And though we experienced plenty of precipitation – mainly in the form of rain in lower elevations and snow in the mountains – temperatures ran well above average, not below.

This illustrates how our winter weather isn’t solely determined by a La Niña episode. While a strong La Niña stacks the dice in favor of colder temperatures and more precipitation, what actually materializes may be different. We still have day-to-day variations to deal with, along with sudden plunges of the jet stream and stubborn weather fronts that linger for days.

Yes, we admit it – the Pennsylvania groundhog’s time-honored methodology of answering the question of whether he sees his shadow to make a long-term forecast is more straight-forward and fun than the scientific approach. No doubt, he knows this and chuckles once he goes back to the warmth of his den. Nonetheless, even though it is complex and not nearly as entertaining, we will stick with the scientific mode.

On Monday of this week, another mild day blossomed over the Inland Northwest, with temperatures reaching 53 degrees in Spokane and 57 in Lewiston-Clarkston on the first day of February. On Tuesday, pummeling rain showers prevailed over parts of the Inland Northwest that morning and above-average temperatures remained locked in from Spokane to Pasco and Pullman. it’s hard to imagine colder-than-normal weather dominating the next three months. Sure, below-average temperatures are still possible as we go forward, but it would require a much different atmospheric circulation pattern to flip the script.

Therefore, we’re doubtful that Old Man Winter will assert himself with a jarring cold snap or snowfall of historic proportions. And furry Phil might be right about six weeks of hard winter in the Eastern U.S., but not necessarily here in the Pacific Northwest.

As we take our first steps into February, we’re seeing breaks of sunshine during a gloomy stretch. Rest assured, brighter days are ahead. The amount of daylight will rapidly increase this month, with a gain of more than 3 minutes each day. Where Feb.1 opened with 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight, the 28th will carry 11 hours and 2 minutes. And even if the sun is dimmed by cloud cover, we will know it’s there, never to be quarantined.