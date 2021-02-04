What’s Worth Watching: Documentaries, films to watch for Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month, it seems an especially appropriate time to watch or revisit some of the best films and documentaries centered around the struggles and successes of activists and artists of color who have received recognition over the past few years.

Here are notable films and documentaries to get you started.

‘Self Made’

Released in 2020, “Self Made” tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker (Octavia Spencer), the first Black self-made, female millionaire. Based on A’Lelia Bundles’ biography of the eventual activist and entrepreneur “On Her Own Ground,” the miniseries follows Walker’s journey to success from before her first sale as she was also forced to cope with business rivalries and discrimination. “Self Made” is available on Netflix.

‘13th’

Written and directed by Ava Duvernay (“Selma”), this documentary explores “the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States.” Chattel slavery may have been abolished, the filmmakers explain, but the ramifications of racist, post-civil war legislation in the United States – redlining, segregation, etc. – have led to the creation of a “new slavery,” relying on the penalties outlined conditionally in the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “13th” is available on Netflix.

‘Hidden Figures’

Loosely based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s nonfiction work of the same name, “Hidden Figures” dramatically recounts the lives of three female Black mathematicians and their contributions to America’s success during the space race. Their skills made them indispensable to NASA, but the system was stacked against them from the beginning. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, “Hidden Figures” is available on Disney+.

‘Black Art: In the Absence of Light’

Dedicated to art historian David C. Driskell, who died last summer of complications related to COVID-19, this documentary explores the legacy of Driskell’s “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” an art exhibition highlighting the historical and continuing contributions of Black artists in the U.S. “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” is available on HBO Max.

‘Moonlight’

Based on “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semi-autobiographical, unpublished play, the best-film Oscar winner tells the coming-of-age story of its protagonist (Trevante Rhodes) in three acts as he struggles with drugs, sexuality and growing up Black in America. “Moonlight” is available on Netflix.

‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’

As a key figure during the Stonewall uprising, Marsha P. Johnson remains one of the most well-known early LGBTQ+ advocates. Currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, this documentary tells Johnson’s story through the eyes of activist Victoria Cruz as she investigates the mysterious circumstances of Johnson’s death. “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” is available on Netflix.

‘When They See Us’

Based on true events, “When They See Us” tells the story of the five – now exonerated – young men originally accused in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. “When They See Us” and a companion special, “Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now,” are available on Netflix.

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

Inspired by James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember this House,” the documentary, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, explores the lives of several of Baldwin’s friends and fellow activists, including Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers. “I Am Not Your Negro” is available on Tubi, Vudu and Netflix.

‘Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children’

This docu-series, the subject of which was recently dramatized in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” explores the missing persons and murder cases concerning at least 30 Black children in Atlanta between 1979 and 1981. The cases initially baffled law enforcement, but investigative innovations in the field of suspect profiling eventually led to an arrest. “Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” is available on HBO.

‘Freedom Riders’

Based in part on historian Raymond Arsenault’s books “Freedom Riders: 1961” and “The Struggle for Racial Justice,” this PBS documentary highlights the efforts of the hundreds of civil rights activists commonly called “Freedom Riders” who risked their lives and safety to fight against racial segregation in American interstate transportation. “Freedom Riders” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Woman in Motion’

Nichelle Nichols is best-known for her performance as Lt. Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” but her influence on the world of science and space exploration was far from fictional. “Woman in Motion” tells the story of how Nichols leveraged her stardom to diversify and revolutionize the way NASA chooses its astronaut candidates. “If they let me in the door, I will open it so wide that they see the world,” Nichols says in the trailer. “Woman in Motion” is available for preorder and will be available for purchase on AppleTV on Feb. 16.