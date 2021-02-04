Yes for the future

Because of COVID it had been 314 days since my son last attended school in person at a Spokane Public Schools building. He got to go back in building last week and it was a very happy day!

To say the last 314 days have been easy is laughable. Everyone in our family has struggled with distance learning at some point during this time. I thank all of the teachers and staff at SPS for tirelessly working to make the best of a very difficult learning environment. It has not been perfect but their efforts have been with focus, intention and purpose to successfully and safely support learning for all SPS students and their families.

As I look forward 314 days from now, I am concerned about what school might look like if the upcoming Spokane Public Schools replacement levy does not pass. Levy funds are critical to maintaining smaller class sizes, funding advanced placement classes, special education and specialists, nurses, counselors, custodians, technology support and for supporting extra-curricular activities including athletics, arts, drama and music programs.

Without levy dollars getting our kids back to a pre-COVID normal will be impossible. COVID has caused our kids enough uncertainty over the last 314 days, please do not be responsible for causing them additional uncertainty. Support the upcoming replacement levy, please vote YES for Kids and mail your ballot by February 9, 2021.

Jamie Traeger

Spokane