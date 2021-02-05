Idaho fourth grader touring ski resorts throughout the state
An Idaho fourth grader is visiting every ski resort in Idaho and plans to write a history project on the endeavor.
“I just love skiing so much and thought about this project for a long time so thought might as well do this,” said Henry Black, 10. “It’s not even possible to get tired of skiing.”
Black and his family spent last week touring various resorts, including North Idaho’s Schweitzer, Silver and Lookout mountains.
Black is from New Plymouth, Idaho, and started scheming up the idea nearly a year ago.
“He decided to do his Idaho history project on the history of skiing and all the resorts,” said his mother Becky Black. “Luckily, my husband loves it too.”
In preparation for the project, Henry contacted resorts around the state, introducing himself and pitching his idea. Several offered him, or his family, free lift passes, including Schweitzer Mountain which gave them two adult and two youth tickets. In addition to skiing, Henry also learns about the history of the resort.
All told the family plans to hit 20 ski areas in Idaho. Only 17 of them are officials resorts, Becky Black says. The remaining three are small hills with perhaps a lift tow. As of Sunday, Henry had gone to 14 of the 20 areas.
“It’s funny, because Henry is super shy. He’s not a social kid,” Becky Black said. “He just loves to ski. Some of the resorts have just really reached out to him and been super excited about it.”
When he’s finished Henry will turn the adventure into his fourth grade Idaho State history project and make a scrap book.
On Friday during a phone interview Henry said his favorite resort so far was Schweitzer because has so much terrain.
“I don’t really like summer that much,” he said. “I like to swim but skiing is better than anything.”
