Man still hospitalized from Spokane Valley shooting, two suspects arrested

After a Thursday shooting left a man hospitalized with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, deputies say they have arrested one 35-year-old man and a juvenile in connection with the shooting.

Someone called 911 at 1901 North Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the release said.

Within minutes, witnesses told deputies five people had been in an argument and one had been shot. The victim is still hospitalized, the release said.

A girl stayed behind while three males, including one wearing red, drove off southbound on Sullivan, according to the release.

As Deputy Catherine Horton responded to the scene, she saw a car that could match the witness description at the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Sullivan, the release said. The driver was wearing a red hoodie and there were two other men in the car.

The car turned west on Sprague as Horton turned around and followed. After four blocks following them with her lights and siren activated, the car stopped in a parking lot on Sprague, east of Progress Road. Deputies saw what looked like two handguns “clearly visible” through the car’s back windows, the release said.

Deputies are waiting for a search warrant to examine the car, the release said.

The driver, Adran L. Francis, 35, and one of the detained juvenile males were arrested. The second juvenile male was released and deputies are not recommending charges.

Francis pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in 2003 and has not had a case in Spokane County since, according to court documents. Thursday he was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, the release said.

The arrested juvenile was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault and illegal possession of a handgun.