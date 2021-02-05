Stain of the Month: Mac and Cheese

By Rick Misterly EVERCANNABIS CORRESPONDENT

The sales rep for Cedar Creek Cannabis, Mario Gallegos, recently gave me a list of four strains he recommended. He also suggested that my best chance of finding a good selection was at one of the Lovely Buds stores in Spokane.

Once inside the place on East Francis, a few of Mario’s recommendations were available and one which he hadn’t mentioned. As you might imagine, it was a difficult decision and took a bit longer to make up my mind. I kept coming back to Mac and Cheese even though it wasn’t on his list, but once the budtender said that it was her favorite that was enough to seal the deal.

Of course, when I went to Cedar Creek’s website, I couldn’t find this strain listed. But I was able to learn quite a lot about this operation with the tagline “Passion Cultivates Excellence.” Cedar Creek does a good job of laying out their products from flower, oils to extracts and make them sound all worth trying. Plus, being pesticide free is an added positive in my mind!

Appearance: These are small, rock-like nuggets that look smooth and rounded as if run through a tumbler. Pale green in color but look as if dipped or sprayed with a golden frosting. Under magnification, the surface trichomes appear smeared and broken – most likely due to excessive handling – while the ones in the recesses remain intact. A thick coating, nonetheless.

Aroma: One thing I learned about this strain is that it has nothing to do with that favorite comfort food, macaroni and cheese. The “Mac” comes from Miracle Alien Cookies, a well-known cross of Columbian and Starfighter that contributes a deep earthy smell with a hint of floral.

The “Cheese” part is a phenotype from the good ol’ “Skunk” that goes way back to the early days of hybridization. Not quite skunky, but very pungent with definite cheesy power that, at least for me, dominates with its strength. This particular aroma might be a bit overpowering for some who have never experienced it, but I find it intriguing and something that makes the nose stand up and take notice. A good exercise for the senses.

Interestingly both parents of Mac and Cheese are high in the terpene, caryophyllene, which accounts for most of the aromas. Though not provided by Cedar Creek I would guess that there is also some myrcene and humulene. Just a guess, but see what you can detect, and become aware of the effects that terpenes can add to your experience. The smoke is smooth coming in and going out with a neutral, almost cleansing effect, but leaving a buttery mouth-feel.

Effects: With the high THC and the lack of CBD, there is no buffer for the brain so the effects take hold quickly. Things begin to change exhaling the first hit, and even if you are in a fine state of mind your condition will only become better. Once mind and body reach synchronicity, both should be in a very relaxed mood. I found that after half hour or so, the body remained at ease while still feeling coordinated enough to become active. All systems were now ready to get out and have a look around. A calm, clear mind combined with an energetic, yet relaxed body made for a pleasant perspective for the afternoon. In light doses, expect about 2 1/2 hours in this type of mood with an easy come-down with increased appetite and sensual appreciation of what you are eating. A few more tokes would go nicely to provide a more intense high and probably a longer duration.