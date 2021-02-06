The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  UW basketball

Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 6, 2021

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi shoots under the basket while being guarded by Washington center Riley Sorn (52), guard Jamal Bey (5) and forward Hameir Wright during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.  (Associated Press)
Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi shoots under the basket while being guarded by Washington center Riley Sorn (52), guard Jamal Bey (5) and forward Hameir Wright during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.  (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Associated Press

EUGENE – Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.

Oregon’s Chris Duarte (17.8 points per game) sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. The Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) were also without starting forward Eric Williams (12.3) for the second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omoruyi, the only Duck to start all 14 games, hit double figures for the 13th time. Also for the Ducks, Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc.

Both teams shot around 50% but the Ducks outrebounded Washington 32-20, including plus-seven on the offensive boards.

Oregon maintained a double-digit lead in the second half and built a 20-point bulge with 11 minutes remaining after Terry sank four consecutive 3-pointers. His five 3-pointers were just three short of his season total coming in.

Washington (3-14, 2-10) ran off 10 straight points to get within 11 with 4 minutes left, but the Ducks responded with an 8-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws and a bucket after Huskies coach Mike Hopkins was called for a technical.

UW’s Quade Green scored 21 of 23 points in the second half, including two free throws with a minute left. Marcus Tsohonis added 15 points and Nate Roberts 13 for Washington, which has lost three in a row.

Both teams started out hot with five straight points from Tsohonis giving the Huskies an 18-14 lead. But the Huskies then made just one of their next eight shots and the Ducks took the lead back and went ahead 42-31 at halftime on Omoruyi’s 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Oregon, which also beat Washington 74-71 on Dec. 12., is at Arizona State and Washington is host to USC, both games on Thursday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in UW basketball

Most read stories