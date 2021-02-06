Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74

Associated Press

Associated Press

EUGENE – Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.

Oregon’s Chris Duarte (17.8 points per game) sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. The Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) were also without starting forward Eric Williams (12.3) for the second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omoruyi, the only Duck to start all 14 games, hit double figures for the 13th time. Also for the Ducks, Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc.

Both teams shot around 50% but the Ducks outrebounded Washington 32-20, including plus-seven on the offensive boards.

Oregon maintained a double-digit lead in the second half and built a 20-point bulge with 11 minutes remaining after Terry sank four consecutive 3-pointers. His five 3-pointers were just three short of his season total coming in.

Washington (3-14, 2-10) ran off 10 straight points to get within 11 with 4 minutes left, but the Ducks responded with an 8-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws and a bucket after Huskies coach Mike Hopkins was called for a technical.

UW’s Quade Green scored 21 of 23 points in the second half, including two free throws with a minute left. Marcus Tsohonis added 15 points and Nate Roberts 13 for Washington, which has lost three in a row.

Both teams started out hot with five straight points from Tsohonis giving the Huskies an 18-14 lead. But the Huskies then made just one of their next eight shots and the Ducks took the lead back and went ahead 42-31 at halftime on Omoruyi’s 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Oregon, which also beat Washington 74-71 on Dec. 12., is at Arizona State and Washington is host to USC, both games on Thursday.