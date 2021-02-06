No. 18 UCLA volleyball bounces back to earn weekend split at No. 24 Washington State

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Mac May posted a match-high 21 kills, and No. 18 UCLA earned a split of two matches against No. 24 Washington State this week with a 25-20, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory in Pac-12 Conference women’s volleyball at Bohler Gym on Saturday.

UCLA (4-2 Pac-12) scored nine of the first 10 points in the third game to seize control. WSU, which had rallied for a five-set win over the Bruins on Thursday, grabbed its only lead in the fourth game (16-15) on a Pia Timmer ace, but UCLA scored the next five points to stymie the comeback. May ended three points with kills during that burst.

The Cougars (4-2) bounced back from a first-game letdown and dominated the second game. UCLA scored off its serve only once, and Kalyah Williams, Julianna Dalton and setter Hannah Pukis joined Timmer at the net to slow May and the Bruins.

Timmer finished with 13 kills and three aces. Dalton added eight kills, and Pukis chipped in 23 assists and a team-high 11 digs.

Iman Ndiaye complemented May with 10 kills (and just two attack errors), and élan McCall added nine kills and 12 digs. Setter Devon Chang had 35 assists.

WSU will host Colorado for matches Thursday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.).