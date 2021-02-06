Officers seeking suspect after man hospitalized in Garland stabbing

Spokane police responded to a call about a fight and found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

There, at the 1000 block of West Garland Avenue, officers immediately applied a tourniquet, which successfully curbed some blood loss, the release said.

Medics brought the victim to a Spokane hospital for his life-threatening injuries, the release said.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting physical evidence, police suspected Otis C. Shaw, 47, of stabbing the man. Officers, including the SWAT team, moved to serve a warrant at the apartment on the 800 block of West Cora Avenue where they believed Shaw was, the release said.

Police did not find Shaw there. Police don’t believe Shaw and the victim knew each other, but that an argument preceded the assault, according to the release.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2021-20019882. If anyone knows Shaw’s whereabouts, police ask they call 911 or crime check, and callers can be anonymous.

The department, “encourages Mr. Shaw to contact SPD and arrange a peaceful surrender to law enforcement,” according to the release.