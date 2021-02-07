100 years ago in Spokane: Cars were growing in popularity, but that didn’t mean drivers were being careful — even around kids

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The astonishing growth in the number of autos on the road was leading to more accidents – sometimes involving child pedestrians.

The Inland Empire Safety Council issued the following warning: “Automobile drivers should assume that every child on or near the street is going to dash suddenly in front of their cars.”

The council noted that 28% of all persons killed by autos were under 15. It also noted that drivers tended to be careful on busy downtown streets, but not as careful in residential districts, where children were numerous.

“In spite of the danger, many children make the street their playground, or in chasing each other or a ball, they may suddenly dash into the street right in front of a moving vehicle. You cannot tell by looking at a child what they are going to do.”

The council also warned drivers to watch out for children attempting to “hitch a ride” on the vehicle ahead.

From the nutrition beat: An ad in the Spokane Daily Chronicle read, “It’s not a crime to be thin, but … it’s really embarrassing to be so thin that people speak of you as being skinny.”

The solution: a package of Blood-Iron Phosphate from Owl Drug Co., which overcomes “thinness, anemia, neurasthenia, sleeplessness and physical weakness.”

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1812: Author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.

1964: The Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.