The Spokane Regional Health District reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Sunday.

Four more people died and 77 people are currently hospitalized in Spokane County, according to an update provided by the health district on Sunday.

The number of vaccine doses administered at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site over the weekend will be released on Monday. Scheduling for the third week of vaccinations will begin on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Those eligible can sign up online at the CHAS website, chas.org/covidvaccine. Those unable to sign up online will be able to call a phone number that will be released next week.

Meanwhile, the health district continued to encourage people with symptoms of COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, to get tested.