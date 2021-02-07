A to Z Scavenger Hunt: Keep looking for the alphabet in the natural world

A is for arrow, aspen or above the fog.

K is for kiosk, kid or key.

Q is for quartz, quail or quarter.

V is for vine, view or valley.

These are just a few of the submissions we received last week as part of the A to Z Scavenger Hunt sponsored by The Spokesman-Review and Dishman Hills Conservancy.

To play along, go outside and find something that represents each letter of the alphabet. It can be an animal, plant, place, action or color – or whatever your imagination can come up with. Participants have until Feb. 28 to complete the hunt.

When you’re finished, submit your answers by email to kimberlyl@spokesman.com; by mail to Kimberly Lusk, The Spokesman-Review, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane WA 99210-2160; or drop them off at the newspaper’s front desk downtown at 999 W. Riverside Ave.

Make sure to include your name and address so we can send you a certificate and a patch for finishing.

To get a little extra encouragement, register with the Dishman Hills’ Nature Explorer program, which is sponsored by the Morning Star Foundation. Participants will receive hints of ways to explore and finish their scavenger hunt. Learn more at dishmanhills.org/events.

As you’re working on your list, send photos of the things you find to kimberlyl@spokesman.com along with information about what’s in the picture and where it was taken. We’ll continue to run some of the photos on Mondays.

Happy hunting!