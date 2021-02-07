The Dirt: S3R3 Solutions building air cargo facility at Spokane International Airport

West Plains development agency S3R3 Solutions is partnering with the Spokane International Airport to develop an air cargo facility that could be suitable for an e-commerce company.

S3R3 Solutions filed a preliminary application with the city last week to build the 30,750-square-foot facility with 10 truck docks and 90 parking spaces on the east side of the airport.

The airport is leasing the more than 6-acre site to S3R3 Solutions, which will construct the building and lease space to a prospective tenant.

A tenant has not yet been selected to occupy the proposed air cargo facility, but the space would be suitable for a company looking to take advantage of “speed to market for retail services” said Todd Coleman, executive director of S3R3 Solutions.

“Obviously in today’s environment – particularly in the last year – we’ve seen how much e-commerce moves at a very rapid speed,” Coleman said. “The concept is (the air cargo facility) would be for parcel packages and those types of items.”

S3R3 Solutions adopted a strategic plan this year in which it identified a need for various types of available properties in its portfolio – including an air cargo facility – to assist in recruiting companies to the West Plains, Coleman said.

The air cargo project valuation is an estimated $4.3 million, according to the application.

S3R3 Solutions expects to break ground on the facility in March.

Spokane-based Garco Construction is the project designer.

“We had eight firms interested (in building the facility), but Garco has the ability to get it done on time and on budget, and has lots of experience,” Coleman said.

S3R3 Solutions, formerly the West Plains Airport Area Public Development Authority, was created in 2017 via joint agreements with the city of Spokane, Spokane County and the Spokane International Airport to grow economic prosperity in the region.

Plans for Umpqua Bank site advances

Plans are moving forward for a residential and commercial development at the former Umpqua Bank site in downtown Spokane.

Dean Pape, a partner of Boise-based development firm deChase Miksis, has filed a building permit application with the city to build the six-story, 130,000-square-foot mixed-use development on two parcels of land at 206 and 214 W. Riverside Ave.

DeChase Miksis specializes in the “execution of complex mixed use, multi-family, office, commercial, and institutional development projects,” according to its website.

The $14 million development will include 138 one- and two-bedroom units spanning 88,490 square feet; 4,800 square feet of commercial, retail, business/office and amenity space; and 18,673 square feet of parking space.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction Co. is the contractor. Seattle-based GGLO is the project architect.

Spokane Riverside Partners LLC, whose principal is Kevin Edwards, associate of Spokane-based commercial real estate company Hawkins Edwards Inc., purchased the two parcels of land on Riverside for $1.4 million in 2019, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Kendall Yards to gain building with brewery

A mixed-use building with a brewery is coming to Kendall Yards, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Agnus Development LLC, whose principal is The Flying Goat and Downriver Grill co-owner Jonathan Sweatt, filed the application to build the two-story, 6,480-square-foot building that will include a brewery, restaurant, boarding house, large patio and parking at 617 N. Ash St.

The restaurant will span 3,000 square feet, while the boarding house will occupy 1,550 square feet. Uprise Brewing Co. will occupy a 1,930-square-foot space in the building, according to the application.

Agnus Development LLC purchased property for $480,000 in 2019.

Colbert-based Kilgore Construction Inc is the project contractor. Spokane-based Uptic Studios is designing the project.

The project valuation is $2 million, according to the application.