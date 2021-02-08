Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs named WCC freshman of week for eighth time

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs has been selected WCC freshman of the week for the fifth straight time and the eighth overall.

Suggs scored 19 points and had a team-high nine rebounds in Thursday’s 76-58 win over Pacific. The 6-foot-4 point guard was 6 of 12 from the field and had three assists.

Suggs tops the WCC in steals (2.2 per game) and he’s fifth in assists (4.4). He’s 12th in scoring (13.8).