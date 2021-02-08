Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs named WCC freshman of week for eighth time
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 8, 2021
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs has been selected WCC freshman of the week for the fifth straight time and the eighth overall.
Suggs scored 19 points and had a team-high nine rebounds in Thursday’s 76-58 win over Pacific. The 6-foot-4 point guard was 6 of 12 from the field and had three assists.
Suggs tops the WCC in steals (2.2 per game) and he’s fifth in assists (4.4). He’s 12th in scoring (13.8).
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.