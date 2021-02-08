Cache Reset
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs named WCC freshman of week for eighth time

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 8, 2021

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs shoots a 3-pointer during the first half against Iowa on Dec. 19. (Associated Press)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs has been selected WCC freshman of the week for the fifth straight time and the eighth overall.

Suggs scored 19 points and had a team-high nine rebounds in Thursday’s 76-58 win over Pacific. The 6-foot-4 point guard was 6 of 12 from the field and had three assists.

Suggs tops the WCC in steals (2.2 per game) and he’s fifth in assists (4.4). He’s 12th in scoring (13.8).

