Idaho girls districts: Sandpoint tops Moscow in 4A loser-out; No. 2 Timberlake advances in 3A

Sandpoint 44, Moscow 29: Hattie Larson scored 17 points and the Bulldogs (9-9) beat the visiting Bears (2-15) in the 4A District 1-2 first-round game on Monday.

Kaylee Banks added eight points for Sandpoint, while Megan Heyns led Moscow with nine.

Sandpoint advances to face top-seeded Lakeland in the best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Timberlake 59, Priest River 20: Brooke Jessen scored 22 points, Taryn Soumas added 13 and the top-seeded Tigers (19-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Spartans (3-15) in a 3A District 1 first-round game.

Timberlake, ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, advances to host third-seeded and fifth-ranked Bonners Ferry in the district title game on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Priest River takes on second-seeded Kellogg in a loser-out game at 5:30.

Bonners Ferry 48, Kellogg 44: The visiting Badgers (12-5) edged the Wildcats (6-10) in a 3A district first-round game. Details were unavailable.