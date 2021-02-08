Landslide closes State Route 20 near Concrete
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 8, 2021
CONCRETE, Wash. — State Route 20 was blocked between Concrete and Rockport due to a landslide.
The landslide was discovered early Sunday morning, KOMO-TV reported.
The Washington Department of Transportation says the slide is thigh-deep and some debris is still coming down.
Crews are on scene to examine the hillside and clear debris.
The Department of Transportation says SR20 will likely stay closed until at least Monday.
