Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga wins at BYU, moves to 19-0

Jalen Suggs scored 24 points, Drew Timme had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga started fast and raced past BYU, 82-71, on Monday night in Provo, Utah.

The Zags (19-0, 10-0 WCC) jumped out to 15-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game and BYU (15-5, 6-3) never got closer than six points after that.

Suggs went 10-of-18 shooting in 26 minutes. The freshman guard made 2 of 4 3-pointers and had five rebounds and three assists.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The senior guard had five assists, four rebounds and four turnovers.

The Cougars turned the ball over 19 times, which GU turned into 26 points.

Andrew Nembhard got his fourth start of the year for Gonzaga and scored 15 points. The guard replaced forward Anton Watson, who had started 17 of 18 coming into the game.

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert added 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

The Bulldogs shot 50.8% in picking up their sixth win in their last seven games at the Marriott Center in Provo.

Gonzaga led by as much 22 in the second half.

Brandon Averette scored 14 points and Spencer Johnson had 11 for BYU, which shot 48.3%.

Gonzaga went 12 of 21 from free-throw line. BYU was 7 of 10.

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at San Francisco at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First half

15:49 – Gonzaga 15, BYU 2: Jalen Suggs has four points, Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard each have three and the Bulldogs are up by 13.

Gonzaga is 6 of 11 from the field.

BYU is just 1-of-6 shooting and has committed four turnovers.

The Zags scored the first 8 points of the game and have held BYU scoreless the last 2 minutes as they’ve gone on a 7-0 run.

11:50 – Gonzaga 19, BYU 10: The Cougars have made four of their last six shots and have cut the Zags’ lead to 9.

Gonzaga has a 9-0 lead in points of turnovers. BYU has five turnovers. GU has three.

Both teams have committed five fouls, with BYU forward Gideon George picking up two.

7:05 – Gonzaga 32, BYU 19: Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs each have nine points and the No. 1 Bulldogs are keeping the Cougars at a distance.

Timme is 4-of-5 shooting and has a made 3-pointer. Suggs is 4 of 6 and 1 of 2 from 3, but has two fouls.

Brandon Averette and Alex Barcello each have five points to lead BYU. The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times.

3:50 – Gonzaga 36, BYU 23: Drew Timme has 11 points and five rebounds and the Zags continue to lead by 13 at the under-4 timeout.

Alex Barcello leads BYU with nine points.

Corey Kispert, GU’s leading scorer at 19.9 points per game, has five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Halftime

Gonzaga 41, BYU 31: Drew Timme has 12 points and six rebounds and the No. 1 Bulldogs lead the Cougars by 10 at halftime in Provo.

Jalen Suggs scored nine points in nine minutes for the Zags and guard Andrew Nembhard added seven points in making his fourth start of the season.

BYU is led by Alex Barcello’s 12 points. The Cougars leading scorer (15.2 points per game) is 5-of-11 shooting and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

BYU is shooting 40% (12 of 30), but has turned the ball over 10 times.

Gonzaga has scored 13 points off the turnovers.

The Zags are shooting 50% (17 of 34), behind 5 of 6 from Timme. The center also has made a 3-pointer.

Corey Kispert, GU’s leading scorer at 19.9 ppg, has five points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Suggs picked up two fouls and sat most of the first half.

Nembhard started in place of forward Anton Watson. Watson, who started 17 games this season, scored four points in four minutes.

Gonzaga has a 21-18 edge in rebounds and a 20-12 lead in paint points.

Second half

15:47 – Gonzaga 50, BYU 40: Drew Timme has 14 points, Jalen Suggs has 11 and the Bulldogs still lead by 10.

Alex Barcello has 16 points for BYU.

The Cougars have committed three turnovers in the first four minutes of the half.

11:59 – Gonzaga 59, BYU 44: The Zags are on a 7-0 run as they lead by 15.

Andrew Nembhard had six points for Gonzaga during the two-minute run. The junior guard has 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

7:39 – Gonzaga 70, BYU 49: Jalen Suggs has 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 21-point lead.

The point guard is 9-of-13 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists. He is 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga is shooting 66.7% this half. BYU is at 50%.

The Zags are on an 8-0 run with BYU not scoring in the last three minutes.

3:39 – Gonzaga 75, BYU 60: Drew Timme has 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Bulldogs lead by 15 at the under-4 timeout.

Jalen Suggs has a game-high 24 points to pace GU.

Alex Barcello has 22 points for BYU.

Gonzaga led 72-50 before BYU went on an 8-0 run.

Starting 5

Guard Andrew Nembhard has replaced forward Anton Watson in the Gonzaga starting lineup. Watson, a sophomore, had started 17 of 18 games for GU. This will be Nembhard’s fourth start.

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Corey Kispert (GU) 19.9 57.3 89.5 Alex Barcello (BYU) 15.2 52.4 83.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.3 5.6 1.7 Caleb Lohner (BYU) 6.5 4.9 1.6 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.6 1.2 27.4 Alex Barcello (BYU) 4.6 2.1 31.4

Team stats