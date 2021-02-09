The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 27° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

EPA reaches settlement with Kalama chemical company

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 9, 2021

Associated Press

KALAMA, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations it its Kalama facility.

The chemical company has agreed modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement, the EPA said in a statement.

Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program, the EPA said.

The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds and the emissions standards applicable to strange containers and equipment.

“Failure to manage these wastes appropriately can lead to emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities,” the EPA said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business