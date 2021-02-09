EPA reaches settlement with Kalama chemical company
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 9, 2021
KALAMA, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations it its Kalama facility.
The chemical company has agreed modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement, the EPA said in a statement.
Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program, the EPA said.
The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds and the emissions standards applicable to strange containers and equipment.
“Failure to manage these wastes appropriately can lead to emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities,” the EPA said.
