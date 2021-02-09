Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert among 30 candidates for Senior CLASS Award

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award.

The award recognizes accomplishments of a Division I senior on and off the basketball court, including notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Kispert completed his business administration degree with a 3.49 GPA. He began working on his master’s in business administration last summer and holds a 3.79 GPA at the graduate level. Kispert was selected the 2020 scholar-athlete of the year by the Division I-AAA athletic directors association.

He’s joined teammates spending time with kids at Camp Goodtimes, a weeklong camp for children impacted by cancer. He’s been involved with Gonzaga’s Bulldog Athlete Ministry program since his freshman season.

Kispert is a team leader and paces the top-ranked Bulldogs in scoring (19.5 points per game).

The list of 30 candidates will be trimmed to 10 finalists later this month.