Brewer Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs after pandemic losses
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 10, 2021
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch beer brewer Heineken said Wednesday it plans to cut 8,000 staff, nearly 10% of its global workforce, as part of a cost-cutting reorganization after a pandemic-dominated year that saw it sink to a net loss of $248 million.
With bars and pubs around the world closed during coronavirus lockdowns and alcohol bans in some of its markets, Heineken sold 8% less beer than in 2019. Revenue fell nearly 17% to 23.8 billion euros.
CEO Dolf van den Brink described 2020 as “a year of unprecedented disruption and transition” for the brewer.
The company said that the pandemic “continues to have a material impact on our top-line performance, affecting all geographies and markets as governments across the world took measures to mitigate the contagion including restricted population movement, social distancing, outlet closures and temporary lockdowns of production facilities.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.